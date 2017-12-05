Report shows some Kentucky state employees who took paid leave t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report shows some Kentucky state employees who took paid leave to vote didn't cast ballots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky state employees get four hours of paid leave to go vote, but a new report shows that not everyone who left work on the taxpayer's dime actually voted.

A report from Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon found that more than 1,000 state employees took four hours of paid election leave, but Harmon says records show they didn't even vote.

Harmon says the cost to taxpayers was more than $100,000.

"As auditor, I find this troubling, not only for the taxpayers but also because of the sacrifice of those who have fought for this freedom being taken for granted," Harmon said.

The study focused on the 2015 General Election and the 2016 Primary Election.

Harmon says he is sending the report findings to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet for further investigation.

