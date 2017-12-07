Third suspect charged with murder of man who was found dead in a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Third suspect charged with murder of man who was found dead in a toolbox

CHRISTOPHER HILL AND WILLIAM HOWARD JR. CHRISTOPHER HILL AND WILLIAM HOWARD JR.
Tromain Mackall Tromain Mackall

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WDRB) -- A third person is now charged in the murder of a Kentucky man, whose body was found inside a toolbox floating in a creek.

29-year-old Marcus Boyken of Greenville was already in prison on drug trafficking charges. He's now charged with tampering with physical evidence in this case.

The victim was 29-year-old Tromain Mackall was found in August 2016. His body was found in a toolbox floating in a creek in Grayson County. 

Mackall's family told WDRB at the time that his hands and feet were bound inside the toolbox. The coroner says he died from "multi-modal asphyxiation," strangled or suffocated using more than one method.

Mackall was born and raised in Prince Frederick, Maryland, but his family says he moved to Kentucky to be with his transgender girlfriend.

About a week before his body was found, Mackall's family says he seemingly vanished. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says Mackall was at a home in neighboring Daviess County.

Two other suspects, 33-year-old Christopher Hill and 48-year-old William Howard Junior are also charged with murder and kidnapping.

