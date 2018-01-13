Louisville man transforms grandfather's 1957 Chevy Bel Air for 8 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man transforms grandfather's 1957 Chevy Bel Air for 81st birthday surprise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –  What's old is new again. A local man got the surprise of a lifetime when his grandson restored his 61-year-old classic car as an 81st birthday present.

The 1957 Chevy Bel Air was transformed from what could be considered a rusted out piece of junk to a stunning classic.

The big reveal was a surprise for Fred Lamar's birthday surrounded by friends and family.

“Oh man it's beautiful,” Lamar said with tears in his eyes.

His grandson, Cam Dedman, spent hours on end the last year giving new life to the old set of wheels.

“My grandpa is my best friend. So he does everything with me. I'd go to the races. We'd go drag racing all the time. That and he got me into cars when I was young,” Dedman said.

Lamar got the car when he was 28 years old. It was a family car filled with countless memories, but hadn't been on the road since 1976.

“I never think I’d see that car. Oh lordy, I love it,” Lamar said.

Instead of letting it continue to sit in a garage, Dedman wanted to surprise the man who is always doing something for everyone else.

“I always said I'm going to pay him back one day and today's that day. I spent every day I could working on it,” Dedman said.

“It means the world to me,” Lamar said before giving the car a kiss. “And I'm going to sleep in it.”

Family even flew in from out of town for the special moment. And when it comes to comparing past birthdays -- this one is at the top.

“The best, the best,” Lamar said.

“I saw his real reaction and I couldn't help but tear up myself,” Dedman said.

With the new car, Dedman says the plan is to go to all the car shows this year.

