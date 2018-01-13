Louisville man transforms grandfather's 1957 Chevy Bel Air for 81st birthday surprise

Shanda Sharer, age 12, was tortured and beaten before she was killed.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

Police say the two children, both of whom were under the age of three, were in the back seat, "visibly upset and shaken."

LMPD arrests pair found passed out in car on Eastern Parkway with 2 children in back seat

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points points and created offense for his teammates, too, in a 94-86 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points, but his passing as much as his points sparked the Louisville offense. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The car took about a year to rebuild.

On Saturday Lamar Jackson made his first appearance in Louisville since announcing he was leaving for the NFL -- and more than 800 fans turned out in pursuit of an autograph.

Lamar Jackson signed hundreds of autographs Saturday during his first appearance since announcing he was leaving Louisville for the NFL.

Three people were found shot and killed in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – What's old is new again. A local man got the surprise of a lifetime when his grandson restored his 61-year-old classic car as an 81st birthday present.

The 1957 Chevy Bel Air was transformed from what could be considered a rusted out piece of junk to a stunning classic.

The big reveal was a surprise for Fred Lamar's birthday surrounded by friends and family.

“Oh man it's beautiful,” Lamar said with tears in his eyes.

His grandson, Cam Dedman, spent hours on end the last year giving new life to the old set of wheels.

“My grandpa is my best friend. So he does everything with me. I'd go to the races. We'd go drag racing all the time. That and he got me into cars when I was young,” Dedman said.

Lamar got the car when he was 28 years old. It was a family car filled with countless memories, but hadn't been on the road since 1976.

“I never think I’d see that car. Oh lordy, I love it,” Lamar said.

Instead of letting it continue to sit in a garage, Dedman wanted to surprise the man who is always doing something for everyone else.

“I always said I'm going to pay him back one day and today's that day. I spent every day I could working on it,” Dedman said.

“It means the world to me,” Lamar said before giving the car a kiss. “And I'm going to sleep in it.”

Family even flew in from out of town for the special moment. And when it comes to comparing past birthdays -- this one is at the top.

“The best, the best,” Lamar said.

“I saw his real reaction and I couldn't help but tear up myself,” Dedman said.

With the new car, Dedman says the plan is to go to all the car shows this year.

