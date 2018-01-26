Funeral arrangements for Marshall County shooting victims releas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Funeral arrangements for Marshall County shooting victims released

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Visitation and funeral arrangements are released for the two victims of the Marshall County High School shooting.

15-year-old Bailey Holt died at the school. 15-year-old Preston Cope died Tuesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Several students are still in critical condition at Vanderbilt hospital.

Authorities have not released the name of the 15-year-old suspect. He will be tried as an adult. He has been charged with two counts of murder and 12 counts of first degree assault.

The visitation for both Bailey and Preston is Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 4 - 9 p.m. at the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium at Marshall County High School.

The funeral for Preston is Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium at Marshall County High School. He will be buried at Marshall Co. Memory Gardens, Benton, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be given to the Preston Cope Memorial Fund c/o CFSB, PO Box 467, Benton, KY 42025.

The funeral for Bailey is Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Twin Lakes Worship Center. She will be buried at Mullinax Cemetery in Calvert City, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be given to the Bailey Holt Memorial Fund c/o CFSB, PO Box 467, Benton, KY 42025. 

