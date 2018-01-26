Ford Motor Co.’s more-than 13,000 hourly workers in Louisville will get annual profit-sharing checks worth about $7,500 for the typical fulltime employee. The annual bonus, which will be paid in March, is part of Ford’s labor contract.

Ford workers to get $7,500 profit-sharing checks -- lowest in three years

Secret Holt reveals what she heard on the other end of the phone as her daughter Bailey was dying.

Police said in a statement late Thursday that two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries in Tuesday's shooting at Marshall County High School.

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.

A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told reporters at a news conference on Jan. 26 that he has filed 20 additional charges of child molestation against Michael Begin.

The charges involve 17 separate victims between 3 and 7 years old.

"These molesting allegations arose from incidents that occurred at the YMCA in Jeffersonville and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Jeffersonville," Mull said.

Begin was working as a teacher's assistant in Jeffersonville High School's Cadet teaching program when the first accusations were made on Oct. 17, 2017. Mull says police learned of the accusations after a parent told school administrators.

At that time Mull charged Begin with two counts of felony molestation, but said more charges were pending as investigators looked into other allegations relating to Begin's job at the Jeffersonville YMCA.

Mull says more victims came forward after the first two charges were filed.

"Some of the victims saw the information that was on television through the news reporting after I filed the first two counts and contacted police," Mull said.

Mull didn't rule out filing even more charges.

"I don't know whether everyone who was a victim and their parents saw those reports, but it's quite possible that some people could see the news conference today and allege that other things occurred. That's certainly within the realm of possibility."

Mull says he has never prosecuted a molestation case with so many alleged victims.

"I have been a prosecutor since 1999," Mull said. "I can tell you that I have never had one offender victimize 17 children as we do in this case."

He says Begin will face many years in prison if he is convicted.

Mull plans to spend more time with the parents of the alleged victims.

"I will spend more time with the parents, going more in-depth with them about exactly what a criminal prosecution means and looks like, and how it affects them and might affect their children," Mull said. "So there are a lot of conversations to come.."

Begin has been free on bond, but Mull says he wants him taken back into custody. He's due back in court on Jan. 29, and Mull says he expects many parents of the alleged victims to attend the hearing. He says extra security will also be on hand.

