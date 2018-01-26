North Clark Community Hospital to open inside Charlestown's former St. Catherine Regional Hospital

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.

Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.

The case will likely get turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.

The case will likely get turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.

Three teens in Pittsburgh are accused of staging a food attack on another classmate with allergies.

Three teens in Pittsburgh are accused of staging a food attack on another classmate with allergies.

Police say the school bus was stopped and had its lights flashing.

Police say the school bus was stopped and had its lights flashing.

Radcliff driver arrested after crashing into 13-year-old girl as she boarded school bus

Radcliff driver arrested after crashing into 13-year-old girl as she boarded school bus

A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.

A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Charlestown took a major hit when its only hospital closed years ago. The former St. Catherine regional hospital closed abruptly in 2015 after going bankrupt three years earlier.

“The hospital employed about 125 people at the time, so for a community our size, that's a loss,” Mayor Bob Hall said.

Hall said the growing city needs options for health care, especially during an emergency.

“Depending on what part of the county they're in, they could see a 20- to 30-minute delay,” Hall said.

Local company Dhvaj bought the building and now has plans to open a hospital there again called North Clark Community Hospital. Hall said this project will be lifesaving.

“We're excited about seeing them do it right and investing to be able to bring it into service again,” Hall said.

Dhvaj CEO James Wesp said the hospital will provide urgent care, addiction services and in- and out-patient diagnostics, along with other specialties.

City officials hope the new hospital will bring a wave of economic development to Charlestown.

“If there's another reason for people to come to Charlestown, that will definitely benefit Charlestown in terms of restaurants and things like that,” Chamber of Commerce Secretary John Spencer said.

The timeline for when North Clark Community Hospital will open is still unclear. Wesp said getting the building up to code is a work in progress, but it will be sometime late this year.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.