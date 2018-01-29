Indiana committee approves raising cigarette purchase age to 21

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the threats made on social media last week that shut down Paoli Community Schools.

Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.

Michael Begin faces 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims at an elementary school and the YMCA.

Police say the brick and flying glass narrowly missed two court clerks walking inside the courthouse.

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

Will Kentucky and Louisville return to the AP Top 25 this week? Rick Bozich of WDRB shares his weekly ballot.

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.

Police say woman left 2 children alone in Shively hotel room while she smoked 'Spice'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan is moving forward in Indiana that would raise the purchase age for tobacco products across the state.

House Bill 1380 passed a legislative committee Monday morning, clearing its first major hurdle in becoming state law. The bill, sponsored by Democrat Charlie Brown, would raise the age needed to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

“It was a very pleasant surprise,” Brown said Monday of it’s passage out of committee.

A similar measure was proposed last year but died in committee.

“Try it, see what’s going to happen,” said Annie Reiss, Clark County Tobacco Prevention Coordinator. “It can work, you just have to give it a chance,and you have get people to understand why we want that done.”

Part of the bill included a measure that would have moved Indiana’s cigarette tax from $1 to $3, but that provision was taken out of the bill on Monday.

“It’s rare that I can get a majority of my colleagues to agree on a tax increase during the short session,” Brown said.

However, many lawmakers are balking at the idea.

“I hate it,” said Republican Jim Lucas of Seymour. “This is a personal choice. Everyone knows the consequences of smoking."

Lucas believes if a person is old enough to serve in the military, they should be old enough to use tobacco.

“Are we going to have government make decisions for young people that can die for their country?" Lucas said in an interview Monday evening.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will first have to vote on the measure before it moves onto the Senate. A House vote could come as early as the end of this week.

Reach reporter Travis Ragsdale at 502-585-0817, TRagsdale@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.