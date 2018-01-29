Indiana committee approves raising cigarette purchase age to 21

Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.More >>
Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.
Will Kentucky and Louisville return to the AP Top 25 this week? Rick Bozich of WDRB shares his weekly ballot.
More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.
Police say the brick and flying glass narrowly missed two court clerks walking inside the courthouse.
Michael Begin faces 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims at an elementary school and the YMCA.
Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the threats made on social media last week that shut down Paoli Community Schools.
