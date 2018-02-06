Barren County man sentenced to prison for stealing thousands worth of firearms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Barren County man has been sentenced to spend eight years in prison after he was convicted of stealing several thousand dollars worth of firearms.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 37-year-old Eric Glen Stockton, of Cave City, Kentucky, received the sentence after he pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and entering an Alford plea to the charge of stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer.

Stockton stole weapons from Horton's Guns on Oct. 3, 2014, according to information presented in court. Officials say Kentucky State Police officers found a stolen firearm in Stockton's girlfriend's car during a traffic stop in February 2015. Authorities say Stockton was a passenger in the car.

In May 2015, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives retrieved two rifles stolen during the burglary from a cooperating witness, who said Stockton had given the guns to him and his father.

Authorities say video surveillance from Horton's Guns, recorded one day before the burglary, showed a person fitting Stockton's description, using a cell phone to take pictures of guns that were later stolen. Officials also say further video shows a person believed to be Stockton "reaching down from the ceiling removing long guns, then dropping into the store and breaking a glass case to steal five handguns."

According to officials, Stockton took eight guns from Horton's Guns worth a total of $6,488.

Officials say the following weapons were stolen:

DPMS, model LR-243, .243 caliber semiautomatic rifle

Bushmaster, model XM15-E2S, .223 caliber semiautomatic rifle

Bushmaster, model XM15-E2S, .223 caliber semiautomatic rifle

Taurus, model PT 1911, .45 semiautomatic pistol

Taurus, model PT 1911, .45 semiautomatic pistol

Taurus, model PT 1911, .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol

Hi-Point, model JHP, .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol

Glock, model 23, .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol

Only three of the eight stolen firearms have been recovered. Stockton is being ordered to pay restitution for the stolen guns.

Stockton was previously convicted on charges related to previous gun thefts in Hart County. He will not be eligible for parole.

