Louisville Urban League hosts free clinic to help people expunge old convictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wiping the slate clean when it comes to criminal records.

That's what hundreds of people did at Roosevelt Perry Elementary School on Saturday.

With the help of a grant, the Louisville Urban League provided people with attorneys to process expungement requests, which can cost hundreds of dollars, for free.

The clinic was so busy, the line wrapped around the side of the school's building. 

"This is a big deal, and I imagine that is why you have so many people," Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said. "Because there are people who work hard every day, but the ends are barely meeting, so when that happens you don't have an extra $500 for an expungement so that is what we are trying to help with."

Because of the demand on Saturday, more clinics are expected to be held. Dates and times will be announced on the Urban League's website.

