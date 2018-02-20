Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino closes hotel amid threat of flooding

CRAWFORD | It's time for Louisville to strike its banners, rebuild its brand

An official cause of death is pending.

Linda Belcher received more than two-thirds of the vote en route to winning Tuesday night's special election for Bullitt County's 49th district.

The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting.

The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.

We know the NCAA penalties against the Louisville basketball program but we still don't know why the stripper and prostitution parties were organized.

Several businesses along the banks of the Ohio River in Jefferson County are preparing for flooding as the waters continue to rise.

Businesses along the Ohio River already feeling the impact of flooding

The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.

The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

The hotel, including its spa and café, closed Tuesday due to the threat of high waters and will remain that way be closed as long as the Ohio river remains at or near flood stage.

The last time the hotel closed for flooding was in 2015.

“I showed up, went to the front desk and [they] said ‘You have no room, because we are closed,” said Norm Honke, who was visiting with his wife from Michigan. “They said when the river reaches a certain height, ‘We are done.’”

Although the hotel is closed, the casino, pavilion and shops remain open. Hotel management said they will have daily calls with the Army Corps of Engineers regarding river safety levels.

From Highway 111, water can be seen flooding the property’s parking garaging and much of its parking lot.

On Tuesday, the hotel sent out an email blast and notifications on social media to notify guests the hotel would be closed. Management was working with guests to find places for them to stay in or around New Albany.

The hotel was at half occupancy at the time of it’s closing at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hotel is urging possible guests to call the casino and hotel’s hotline for updates at 1-866-605-9088.

