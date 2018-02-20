Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino closes hotel amid threat of fl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino closes hotel amid threat of flooding

Posted:

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

The hotel, including its spa and café, closed Tuesday due to the threat of high waters and will remain that way be closed as long as the Ohio river remains at or near flood stage.

The last time the hotel closed for flooding was in 2015.

“I showed up, went to the front desk and [they] said ‘You have no room, because we are closed,” said Norm Honke, who was visiting with his wife from Michigan. “They said when the river reaches a certain height, ‘We are done.’”

Although the hotel is closed, the casino, pavilion and shops remain open. Hotel management said they will have daily calls with the Army Corps of Engineers regarding river safety levels.

From Highway 111, water can be seen flooding the property’s parking garaging and much of its parking lot.

On Tuesday, the hotel sent out an email blast and notifications on social media to notify guests the hotel would be closed. Management was working with guests to find places for them to stay in or around New Albany.

The hotel was at half occupancy at the time of it’s closing at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hotel is urging possible guests to call the casino and hotel’s hotline for updates at 1-866-605-9088.

