News outlets seek to unseal records in Marshall County, Kentucky school shooting case

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.More >>
As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.More >>
Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.More >>
One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.More >>
On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.More >>
Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.More >>
A television station and two newspapers allege that Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson has “acted outside of his jurisdiction” and made legal errors in his handling of the case of Gabe Parker, who is accused of killing two of his classmates and injuring 18.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting.More >>
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky spent $100,240 in January, including more than $98,500 on expenses for an advertising campaign set to begin next week.More >>
However it fares, a proposal to reduce Kentucky's counties brings new attention to the state's county system and whether it is sustainable amid financial challenges and declining population in rural areas.More >>
A study found the average time lost to rush hour congestion in Louisville was 19 hours per driver in 2017, down from 23 hours the year before. The city was the 499th most-congested in the world, an improvement from the prior year.More >>
The measure, filed this month by Republican Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville, seeks to broaden requirements that now apply to candidates, top cabinet officials and members of nine state boards, including the Public Service Commission and Kentucky Board of Education.More >>
