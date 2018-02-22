News outlets seek to unseal records in Marshall County, Kentucky school shooting case

Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.

Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

Criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to unfold in secrecy

Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.

Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is temporarily closing at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, due to flooding concerns, according to the venue's official Twitter account.

One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.

One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.

Residents of east Louisville band together warning others of garage and car break-ins

Residents of east Louisville band together warning others of garage and car break-ins

Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.

Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.

New Albany pump stations prepared for Ohio River to crest after nearly constant rain

New Albany pump stations prepared for Ohio River to crest after nearly constant rain

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

Investigators say James Edward Joiner III was captured on surveillance video outside the Crown Liquor store on Cooper Chapel Road firing a gun at two people.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Three western Kentucky media outlets are asking the state’s appeals court to force a judge to lift a gag order and unseal records in the trial of a 15-year-old student charged with murder in last month’s high school shooting in Benton, Ky.

WPSD-TV, along with the Paducah Sun and Marshall County Tribune-Courier newspapers, allege that Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson has “acted outside of his jurisdiction” and made legal errors in his handling of the case of Gabe Parker, who is accused of killing two of his classmates and injuring 18.

Parker has been indicted on two counts of murder and fourteen counts of assault after he allegedly opened fire with a handgun at Marshall County High School shortly before 8 a.m. on January 23.

The Paxton Media organizations claim Jameson arraigned Parker as an adult in closed session – a violation of accepted court rules – and has violated state law by refusing to release a record of the arraignment hearing once it finished.

They also allege that Jameson has issued an “unconstitutional gag order” that bans attorneys from discussing the case outside of court – even aspects that already are publicly known.

“Taken together, the Court’s actions can only be seen as an attempt to conduct a high-profile murder case through a series of secret proceedings the public is not even permitted to know about, let alone observe before or after the fact,” the media outlets argue in court documents obtained by WDRB News. “These actions constitute a clear violation of the First Amendment, this Court’s precedents, and the public’s right to access proceedings in a criminal trial.”

They are asking the Kentucky Court of Appeals to lift the gag order, which they claim is “grossly overbroad and cannot be permitted to stand,” and unseal all court records, except those related to Parker’s “treatment, medical, mental, or psychological records” or his eligibility for benefits under the Federal Social Security Act.

The judge’s order effectively sealing court records was entered following a “secret telephonic hearing” that did not include any “factual or legal findings that could support the sealing of presumptively public records,” the media outlets say.

Their petition was filed by prominent First Amendment attorney Jon Fleischaker.

The news organizations also filed a complaint with the state appeals court earlier this week that alleges that Jameson and Parker’s mother are acquainted, and that the judge sought to stop a detective’s interview of the alleged shooter, according to the Paducah Sun.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.