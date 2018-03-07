Waffle House worker in northeastern Kentucky diagnosed with hepa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Waffle House worker in northeastern Kentucky diagnosed with hepatitis A

Posted: Updated:

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Media cited a public health advisory from the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department that said the agency was notified Tuesday of the diagnosis and is investigating the case.

The statement said the food service worker was employed at both Waffle Houses in Boyd County, and officials are trying to notify patrons of potential exposure between Feb. 12 and Feb. 28.

Health officials say Waffle House employees are receiving post-exposure hepatitis A injections.

The advisory encouraged anyone with symptoms to seek medical attention. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adult symptoms include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice.

Hepatitis A outbreaks have been reported in multiple Kentucky counties, including Jefferson County, where one death has been reported.

