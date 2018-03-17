$5,000 reward being offered to bring home missing father of 2 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$5,000 reward being offered to bring home missing father of 2

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The family of Austin Gamez says the 27-year-old went missing the same day his friend Teressa McCoy was murdered.

With no answers for nearly three months, Gamez’s family and friends are conducting their own search.

“I'm very frustrated, it's very hurtful. I hardly sleep,” said Austin Gamez’s mother, Amy Gamez.

Austin has been missing since the night of Dec. 26, 2017. The next day his friend McCoy was found shot to death in a black SUV at Bessler's Auto Parts. Amy Gamez says the vehicle was a rental car belonging to her son’s friend.

That night Austin Gamez and McCoy were supposed to go look at a house, but never made it there.

“I just want to know what happened,” Amy Gamez said.

That's why family and friends spent their Saturday searching the area Teressa was found for the second time.

“We're just hoping we can find some kind of clue that can lead us to either finding my son or finding out who did this to my son and Teressa,” Amy Gamez said.

Not only for her own peace of mind but for her grandchildren. Austin Gamez has a 5-year-old son and a nearly 2-year-old son. Just this Saturday, Amy Gamez had to have a talk with the 5-year-old.

“You know how do you tell a kid that. So I told him today and I cried. And you know he really doesn't understand. But he's like ‘somebody took my dada’,” Amy Gamez said through tears.

Posting signs around town, family is asking anyone who saw something out of the ordinary that day to come forward.

“Any little clue will help. Because somebody knows. Somebody knows what happened,” Amy Gamez said.

 Amy Gamez knows something is terribly wrong for two reasons. She never got a New Years text from her son as she does every year and also because he missed his own son’s birthday.

“We're just trying to find him.  So we can have closure and so (his son) can know for sure,” Amy Gamez said.

Gamez's family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that brings Austin home.

If you know anything about his disappearance, call police at 574-LMPD.

Related: 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.