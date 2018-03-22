LMPD officer adopting puppy he helped to rescue from burglary suspect

With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.More >>
With Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra saying the school wants an "elite coach," an examination of the elite coaches in college basketball today.More >>
Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.More >>
Humana Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 million in back wages and interest to 753 women to settle allegations by the federal government of gender pay discrimination at the company’s corporate headquarters in Louisville.More >>
In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.More >>
In a joint resolution with Nelson County Lawmakers, Rep. Chad McCoy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon urged Kentuckians to come forward if they have any information.More >>
Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.More >>
Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.More >>
University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.More >>
University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra's comments after Wednesday's announcement that David Padgett would not be retained as basketball coach.More >>
Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.More >>
Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.More >>
David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.More >>
David Padgett was expected to announce on Wednesday that he and the University of Louisville are parting ways after his stint as interim head coach of the troubled basketball program.More >>
Grissom also said the athletics department became a “separate silo” and “governed itself with very little oversight form the (board of trustees) or the president,” a subject being reviewed by the current board.More >>
Grissom also said the athletics department became a “separate silo” and “governed itself with very little oversight form the (board of trustees) or the president,” a subject being reviewed by the current board.More >>
When the officer found the puppy, it was shivering in a freezing car, covered in urine, and appeared to be near death -- but the story has a happy ending.More >>
When the officer found the puppy, it was shivering in a freezing car, covered in urine, and appeared to be near death -- but the story has a happy ending.More >>
Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.More >>
Authorities say he led police on a chase around Shelbyville -- and had to be tased to be contained.More >>
Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.More >>
Police say they were able to track the suspects via GPS technology on the stolen smart phones.More >>
Investigators say the victim identified the suspect as the person who shot him.More >>
Investigators say the victim identified the suspect as the person who shot him.More >>
The man was reportedly threatening people in a gas station parking lot.More >>
The man was reportedly threatening people in a gas station parking lot.More >>
Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.More >>
Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.More >>
A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.More >>
A six-year-old's story at a school lunch table resulted in a 67-year old man facing child molestation charges.More >>
Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.More >>
Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.More >>