LMPD officer adopting puppy he helped to rescue from burglary su - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer adopting puppy he helped to rescue from burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:
Dezmond Jones (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Dezmond Jones (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police officer who rescued a freezing, urine-covered puppy from a suspect's car has decided to adopt it.

According to an arrest report, Officer Jeff Emerich discovered the puppy on March 7, after he arrested 24-year-old Dezmond Jones at a traffic stop near the intersection of South Jackson Street and East Jacob Street.

Jones was accused of harassing a woman and breaking into her home.

Upon searching Jones' vehicle, Emerich found what he initially thought was a dead puppy, "stuffed" under the passenger side seat.

"The seat was so low the puppy had nearly no room to breathe," the arrest report states.

Emerich soon discovered that the puppy was alive.

"When the puppy was recovered under the seat, it was completely covered [by] urine and was freezing cold," the arrest report states. "The puppy immediately began to shake uncontrollably and whine because of the cold."

Police say the puppy was young and thin and probably should not have been taken away from its litter yet.

Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, as well as second-degree burglary and harassment. According to online court records, he pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty on Tuesday, and was ordered not to have or live with any animals for a two-year period.

In a news release, Lamont Washington, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police, says Officer Emerich plans to adopt the puppy he found.

"This is a great example of multiple city agencies working together to hold an abuser responsible for animal cruelty: LMPD, LMAS and the Jefferson County Prosecutor's office," the news release states.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.