Jeffboat workers told facility will soon close 'for good' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffboat workers told facility will soon close 'for good'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good next month.

Several employees tell WDRB News that Jeffboat's vice president and general manager Mike Poindexter told them Friday that the Jeffersonville shipyard will close in early April, perhaps as early as April 2.

"We've been expecting it," said 15-year welder Craig Benim of Henryville, Indiana. 

Benim said he and fellow workers were called to a meeting Friday afternoon.

"He said, 'We're shutting down for good,' and that Jeffboat was 'shutting the doors,'" Benim said of Poindexter's comments Friday to workers.

Benim added that Poindexter described a surplus of barges throughout the U.S. as companies have overbuilt in the last several years. Poindexter said that it's cheaper for Jeffboat's customers to buy boats already built than order new ones.

Benim described the workers' reaction to the news as quiet.

"It's nice to finally hear it and [for Jeffboat] to finally say it," he said, referring to the closing.

Sources said about 160 union workers are still employed at Jeffboat. There was no word if they will be paid any severance.

Just last month, Jeffboat announced its latest round of layoffs, affecting more than 200 employees. The company announced an earlier round of layoffs in November last year. A closing had been rumored for several months.

No one from Jeffboat, its parent company American Commercial Barge Line or the union returned WDRB's calls or emails for comment. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he had not been informed of the closing as of late Friday afternoon.

Jeffboat once boasted it was the largest inland shipyard in the country. Workers have built steamboats, barges, casino boats and LSTs for the U.S. Navy. It was especially busy during World War II. Jeffboat's history goes back about 80 years. A shipyard under various ownership has been at its Market Street address since the mid-1800s.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.