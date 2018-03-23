Jeffboat workers told facility will soon close 'for good'

Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.

It's a challenging environment for Louisville to hire the school's next basketball coach.

Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good.

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is in no ordinary position. Eric Crawford runs through the extraordinary list of things required of its next coach.

CRAWFORD | Six things Louisville needs from its next men's basketball coach

Kentucky and John Calipari will never have an easier path to the Final Four, but missed free throws, turnovers and some coaching errors led to a Kansas State upset Thursday night.

John Calipari explained Kentucky's loss to Kansas State to Lisa Byington of CBS after the game.

BOZICH | Opportunity lost: Kentucky, Calipari will never have easier Final Four path

University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.

A man charged in connection to a home invasion and fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park in 2013 was found not guilty.

Paul "PJ" Barber was killed outside his PRP apartment during a home invasion on Aug. 12.

Suspect found not guilty of murder in connection with 21-year-old man's death in 2013

The FBI says you can use Bluetooth on your phone to help detect a skimming device.

If you ate or shopped at these locations within the specified dates, you may have been infected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at Jeffboat have been told the facility will close for good next month.

Several employees tell WDRB News that Jeffboat's vice president and general manager Mike Poindexter told them Friday that the Jeffersonville shipyard will close in early April, perhaps as early as April 2.

"We've been expecting it," said 15-year welder Craig Benim of Henryville, Indiana.

Benim said he and fellow workers were called to a meeting Friday afternoon.

"He said, 'We're shutting down for good,' and that Jeffboat was 'shutting the doors,'" Benim said of Poindexter's comments Friday to workers.

Benim added that Poindexter described a surplus of barges throughout the U.S. as companies have overbuilt in the last several years. Poindexter said that it's cheaper for Jeffboat's customers to buy boats already built than order new ones.

Benim described the workers' reaction to the news as quiet.

"It's nice to finally hear it and [for Jeffboat] to finally say it," he said, referring to the closing.

Sources said about 160 union workers are still employed at Jeffboat. There was no word if they will be paid any severance.

Just last month, Jeffboat announced its latest round of layoffs, affecting more than 200 employees. The company announced an earlier round of layoffs in November last year. A closing had been rumored for several months.

No one from Jeffboat, its parent company American Commercial Barge Line or the union returned WDRB's calls or emails for comment. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he had not been informed of the closing as of late Friday afternoon.

Jeffboat once boasted it was the largest inland shipyard in the country. Workers have built steamboats, barges, casino boats and LSTs for the U.S. Navy. It was especially busy during World War II. Jeffboat's history goes back about 80 years. A shipyard under various ownership has been at its Market Street address since the mid-1800s.

