Condom snorting is the latest viral challenge for teens

Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.

CRAWFORD | Pitino-owned filly headed for the Kentucky Oaks, but he is not

According to an arrest report, she's charged with complicity to murder and criminal abuse in the Nov. 2017 death of her daughter, Ilena Harris.

The coroner's office said the man was walking on the railroad tracks near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane when he was hit around 2:45 a.m.

Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being hit by train early Thursday morning

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Teachers and others protest at the Kentucky state Capitol on Monday. (Lawrence Smith, WDRB News)

Police say it started when someone said a man was trying to start a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police say he claimed he had a gun in his vehicle -- but they couldn't find one. They say they did find something else, however...

Louisville man arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles on MINI of Louisville lot

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to a report of a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

After preliminary investigation, officers arrested their biological daughter, 21-year-old Brina Nie, and charged her with murder and assault. (Photo courtesy of the Hart County Jail)

Daughter charged with murder and assault after parents found shot in Hart County home

A Shepherdsville teen is lucky to be alive after an 8-foot long metal rod crashed into her windshield as she was driving along I-65 Friday night. “It was dark too so I couldn’t really see…then I just saw it. It was just slow motion. It was crazy,”

Metal rod falls off trailer and into windshield of teen's car on I-65 in Shepherdsville

(FOX NEWS) -- Teens snort condoms then pull them through mouths in disturbing new trend

Tide Pods are so January.

Now teens are taking on an even grosser challenge in pursuit of Internet fame - and this one is making stomachs turn, as it is as disgusting as it is dangerous.

The latest challenge involves snorting a condom up one nostril, inhaling, and finally pulling it from the throat out the mouth.

Like other viral fads, this one has been around for years but is just now catching fire on social media, mostly via YouTube.

Health authorities warn that the new "game" poses a real risk and can kill.

Anything that goes up one's nose "can damage the sensitive inner lining of your nose, cause an allergic reaction, or result in an infection," wrote Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of international health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, in a column for Forbes.

"The condom could easily get stuck in your nose or your throat, blocking your breathing or causing you to choke," he added.

Forbes cites two cases reviewed in medical journals in which women accidentally swallowed condoms, developing ailments ranging from pneumonia to appendicitis.

"Even if you manage to successfully pull the condom out through your mouth, inhaling a condom up your nose would be very uncomfortable and potentially quite painful," Lee wrote. "Would it really be worth all that just to get more likes and views?"

The condom snorting fad follows a recent trend of people eating Tide Pods and encouraging or daring others to do the same. That stunt, dubbed "The Tide Pod Challenge," resulted in poison centers reporting 142 incidents just in January, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC).

