Crews respond to reported fire at old Indiana Army Ammunition Pl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews respond to reported fire at old Indiana Army Ammunition Plant in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at the old Indiana Army Ammunition Plant in Charlestown, Indiana. 

Clark County dispatch tells WDRB crews are working a fire off East Highway 62 near Charlestown Pike.

Dispatchers said the fire was at the old ammunition plant there. 

It is unclear at this time how large the fire is or if anyone is injured. 

WDRB has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated.

