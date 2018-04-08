Human trafficking survivor calls shutdown of Backpage.com a bles - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Human trafficking survivor calls shutdown of Backpage.com a blessing and a curse

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A human trafficking survivor of more than 20 years says the shutdown of Backpage.com is both a blessing and a curse. 

Angela Renfro, with the Kristy Love Foundation, said she was forced into human trafficking when she was nine years old, and didn't escape until she was 29. 

The Kentucky Derby is known for being one of the worst weekends for human trafficking. Renfro says from January to April, girls are groomed to be sold for sex during Derby weekend. 

While she says she is grateful the website that promotes prostitution has been shut down, she also says it's now more difficult to track the girls who need help.

"That would help us keep track of how many girls are being trafficked, and how many girls are coming out who are new, and also would help us track the Johns," Renfro said. 

Renfro started the Kristy Love Foundation to help women become survivors. 

