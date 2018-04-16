MISSING | LMPD asking for public's help to find 17-year-old Matt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MISSING | LMPD asking for public's help to find 17-year-old Matthew J. Pawlak

Matthew J. Pawlak (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old who may be in danger.

According to a news release from LMPD's Operation Return Home, police are looking for Matthew J. Pawlak.

Police say Pawlak left his home in the 1500 block of Sable Creek Circle, just southwest of the interchange between North Hurstbourne Parkway and La Grange Road, sometime between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday, April 16. At the time, he was believed to be traveling on a white mountain bike. Police say he may be in danger.

Authorities say Pawlak is a white male. He's 5'6, weighs 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information on Pawlak's whereabouts is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

