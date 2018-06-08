Habitual felon Rebecca Johnson avoids prison again

Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman handed down the sentence offered to Rebecca Johnson by prosecutors.

Rebecca Johnson avoided prison time again, when she was sentenced to probation for drug trafficking and gun violence on June 8, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rebecca Johnson, who has been charged with several felonies in recent years, caught another break.

Despite a prior drunk driving crash that killed two people and multiple drug convictions, Johnson was sentenced Friday to five years probation with home incarceration for first 90 days for drug trafficking, drug possession and for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman handed down the sentencing deal offered to Johnson by prosecutors after the gun in the case went missing. The weapon was sold by mistake from the Louisville Metro Police Department's property room. It had been labeled incorrectly.

Johnson's sentence to probation avoids what could have been three years behind bars. She suffered a traumatic brain injury during the 2006 drunk driving crash that killed her passengers, Justin Cantrell and Ben McIntosh.

"But for your current medical condition brain injury situation, you would be going to prison today no question," McDonald-Burkman told Johnson in court Friday.

Johnson's defense team said her criminal decisions are linked to her diminished mental capacity. Johnson's mother has been appointed her guardian.

"I think it's terrible," said Tammy Williams, Cantrell's mother. "I think the judges are getting paid off. "I think it's corruption in the judicial system.

"I am disgusted the commonwealth has let me down again. This is a joke. Probation will not work. "

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.