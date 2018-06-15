Brownie's 'The Shed' in east Louisville closing in July

Brownie's The Shed Grille & Bar is closing its east Louisville location in July of 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant is being forced out of its space, but the owner of Brownie's "The Shed" Grille and Bar hopes to reopen nearby.

"Just not knowing what was happening [was the hardest part]," bartender, Angie Martin said. "We got the news this week, it's a big relief for us."

The building in the Whittington Parkway Shopping Center at Shelbyville and Hurstbourne will be demolished soon, but the owner hopes to stay open through July.

"We are business as usual through June and July is up in the air," Martin said.

Martin adds the new location is "an upgrade."

The New Albany location will remain open.

A modern apartment complex and business park will be built in its place. It will include a hotel, shops and restaurants. Early plans show the apartment complex will have a pool, green space and a parking garage. There will be nearly 300 apartments.

"We don't think it will an overly negative impact in terms of traffic," Hurstbourne City Administrative officer, Jim Leidgen said.

