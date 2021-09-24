LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating after a shootout involving two cars on the Watterson Expressway early Friday that left one man dead.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area around 5:40 a.m. Mitchell says shots were fired from two vehicles, before one crashed into a wall.
One man was shot, and died at the scene, but it is not clear at this time if he died as a result of the shooting or from injuries received in the crash.
The eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway at Taylor Blvd., near the Manslick Road overpass, were shut down for several hours, and traffic was backed up for miles, past Dixie Highway.
All lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m.
Police are searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
