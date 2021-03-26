LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The show will go on. Four-day passes are now on sale for the Louder Than Life music festival this September.
The 4-day festival is still happening this year, even though its sister festivals — Bourbon and Beyond and Hometown Rising — were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Four-day weekend general admission, VIP and Top Shelf passes are now available. Prices for the packages start around $250 and go up to more than $1,300. Single-day passes are expected to go on sale in April.
Louder Than Life will take place Sept. 23 through Sept. 26 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center.
To purchase passes, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.