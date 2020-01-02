LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wizarding world will come alive at the Louisville Zoo.
"A Wizard's Christmas" is bringing its dinner and marketplace experience to the zoo on select nights 7 -10 p.m. between Jan. 24 and Feb. 15, 2020. The traveling event is inspired by themes in the "Harry Potter" movies as well as "Lord of the Rings" and more.
The kid-friendly event features a three-course "magical banquet meal, wizard and creature interactions, plus magical teacher performances with spells, duels and a fight against dark forces."
The "Alabaster School of Witchcraft and Wizardry" bills itself as "the American counterpart to Hogwarts." It includes a magical school, shops, a "Forbidden Forest," boutiques, fashion, interactive creatures, food, an "elixir bar" and more. There are also magical performances with "spells, duels, and a fight against dark forces."
Guests are even invited to show up in wizard attire.
Tickets for children and adults start at $29.99 and go up to $292. Hotel and family packages are also offered on the website. The event also has a Facebook page.
For additional information, email WizardingChristmasLouisville@gmail.com
