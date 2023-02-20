LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ancient Order of Hibernians is gearing up to put on the Louisville St. Patrick's Parade for a 50th year.
The parade is held every March in the Highlands neighborhood.
Organizers said in a news release Monday that the parade has "become a regional attraction bringing thousands to the Highlands of Louisville" and brings a "much needed boost to Louisville venues after a long winter."
There will be several kickoff events leading up to the parade this year. The first event, "Salute to the St. Patrick's Coloring Contest Kids" at ValuMarket on March 4. It's open to kids in kindergarten through fourth grade, and will include raising the Irish flag.
The second kickoff event will be the Blessing of the Beer at Goodwood Brewery from noon to 6 p.m. and a Tapping of the Keg at O'Shea's at 6:30 p.m., both on March 9. St. Patrick's Mass will be held at St. Brigid on March 11, with the 50th Annual St. Patrick's Parade on Saturday, March 11. The events will conclude on March 17 with the Irish Meal at Franciscan Kitchen.
For more information about this year's parade, and the events leading up to it, click here.
