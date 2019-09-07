LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a day of broomsticks, wands and more at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater as lovers of the Earth gathered at Waterfront Park on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Louisville's Pagan Pride Day.
The annual Pagan Pride Festival included vendors, speakers and performances all centered around Earth-based faith practices that encompass a wide range of beliefs.
"We are a movement that is resurging," said David Sassmanm, a minister and vendor at the event. "The Earth-based faith is decades, centuries old, but this movement is less than 75 years old."
Louisville Pagan Pride Day is a chapter of an international nonprofit called the Pagan Pride Project.
