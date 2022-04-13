LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ACT Louisville Productions is bringing "The Sound of Music" to town this summer, and it's looking for the help of some young artists.
Virtual auditions for children and adults are due by 3 p.m. April 21.
In-person auditions, by appointment, will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Youth Performing Arts School on April 22. Auditions will also be held at Performing Arts Louisville from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 23 with callbacks from 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 24 at Performing Arts Louisville.
Performances are set from July 15-19 at the Iroquois Amphitheater. Tickets will start at $15 and will go on sale later this year.
For more information and to sign up for auditions, both virtually and in person,
The company, which was formed in 2021, started developing young talent and provide elevated training options for area youth last year with a production of "The Wizard of Oz."
