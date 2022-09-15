LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bourbon Capital of the World is preparing for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival.
The festival starts this weekend in Bardstown.
It will feature the popular bourbon tasting dinner, along with the usual favorites including bourbon, music and food.
The festival also includes the World Championship Bourbon Barrel Relay.
Gates open at noon on Friday, Sept. 16 Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
Tickets, however, are sold out.
For information about the festival, click here.
