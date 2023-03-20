LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spend your spring break on the Ohio River on the Belle of Louisville and the sister vessel, Mary M. Miller.
The 2023 cruising season is underway, and the Belle of Louisville is offering four family-friendly cruises from March 31 to April 8.
Moonlight Cruises
These cruises are two-hour excursions beginning at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Live music, concession stand and cocktails will be available. Dates of the Moonlight Cruises are below:
- Friday, March 31: Mary M. Miller, featuring the "Derby City Dandies"
- Saturday, April 1: Belle of Louisville’s first cruise of the season! Featuring Nashville artist, Carmen Van Leer
- Friday, April 7: Belle of Louisville, featuring "Wicker Frog"
- Saturday, April 8: Belle of Louisville, featuring "Croghan’s Crossing"
"Hometown Music" Kids Cruise
Local organization "Rhythm Science Sound" will be back for another year for this kid-friendly cruise as well as Louisville Folk School. Kids will enjoy dancing to a live DJ, music demonstrations, and music-themed crafts, all focused on the theme of "Hometown Music." The cruises are from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Kid cruises are for elementary and middle school-aged kids. Tickets are $12.99, and children four years old and younger are free. Dates of the kid cruises are below:
Saturday, April 1: Rhythm Science Sound
Tuesday, April 4: Louisville Folk School
Thursday, April 6: Rhythm Science Sound
Saturday, April 8: Louisville Folk School
Harbor History Cruise
On this cruise, passengers will learn about the history and founding of Louisville and the importance riverboats. This educational cruise will be on the Mary M. Miller, and lasts about one hour. Tickets are just $10 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older, and $7 for children five to 14. Children four and younger are free. Free Adventure Passports will also be available for kids.
Picnic Lunch Cruise
This fun, relaxing and informal cruise includes a pre-selected boxed lunch, live music from the Juggernaunt Jug Band and children activities. Tickets are $36.99 for adults, $34.99 for seniors 65 and older, $23.99 for children five to 14, and children under four are free.
All tickets for the cruises can be purchased here. The Belle of Louisville and Mary M. Miller riverboats are docked at the Fourth Street Wharf in Waterfront Park. Parking is near by in the Blue Wharf Parking Lot.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.