LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest is taking its fight against a twelve-mile Louisville Gas and Electric natural gas pipeline, on the road.

Bernheim officials took its "under threat roadshow" to Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church in Louisville to raise awareness on the potential threats raised by potentially destroying the land.

The 12-mile LG&E gas transmission line would run between south of Mount Washington and Interstate 65, south of Shepherdsville, crossing land that Bernheim owns and passing beneath areas along Cedar Grove Road. It eventually would connect to existing distribution and transmission lines.

Bernheim Forest kicked off its "Under Threat Roadshow" to educate people about the threats it faces from public projects. 

Several more upcoming roadshow awareness events are planned. For more information click here.

