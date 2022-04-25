LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau is offering tips for avoiding Kentucky Derby ticket scams.
If you're purchasing tickets from a company, check out BBB.org to examine any past reviews or complaint history.
If you're using an online site like Facebook Marketplace, consider the source. Facebook Marketplace and similar sites may offer great deals, but sales aren't guaranteed.
Always use a credit card when the option exists, as many of them offer buyer protection.
The safest source, according to the BBB, is Churchill Downs. As of the time of this writing, tickets are still available there.
