LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Forester's Paristown Hall has booked some big names for its opening season.
New York rock band Interpol, and singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw are scheduled to perform at the new Paristown Hall venue being built at the intersection of Broadway and Barret Avenue.
Paristown Hall, part of the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, is scheduled to open July 23. It is a completely new concept for Louisville because it fills a gap.
"Louisville and this market doesn't have a 2,000 standing room venue," said Kim Baker, president and CEO of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts during an interview in March. "This is the first of that size in this market."
Paristown Hall will be the anchor for revival of the Paristown Pointe neighborhood on its quest to become an epicenter for entertainment. Developers say open container laws on the soon-to-be all brick street outside the venue will allow people to wander the block during outdoor parties and performances.
Tickets for upcoming performances at Paristown Hall are available for purchase online at the Kentucky Center's website or in person at the box office.
New restaurants and shops are also planned for the Paristown Pointe development.
