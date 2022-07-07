LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cat lovers, get ready to be "meow-ed." The purrfect festival for you is headed to Louisville.
The CatVideoFest opens at the Speed Art Museum Friday, July 8 from 6-7:15 p.m. It will also be held Saturday, July 9 from 3-4:15 p.m. and 6-7:15 p.m., and Sunday, July 10 from 3-4:15 p.m.
The event allows visitors to watch cat videos with the masses for 75 minutes.
The festival brought in 10,000 people to one screening in Minnesota in its first year.
Tickets are $12 for non-members and $8 for Speed members.
Ten percent of ticket sales will be donated to Alley Cats and the Kentucky Humane Society.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.