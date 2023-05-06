LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A weekend of celebration continues Sunday in downtown Louisville.
Mayor Craig Greenberg will host this year's Cinco de Mayo party at 4th Street Live.
The "Cinco Sunday" fiesta starts at 2 p.m. Sunday. It's free and open to all ages.
There will be face painting, piñatas, and special mariachi and dance performances.
Cinco Sunday marks the end of Louisville's Derby Diversity week, which allows people of all backgrounds to meet and share their stories.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
