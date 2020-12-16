LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana city is looking for a licensed social worker.
The Charlestown Mayor's Office said it is searching for a Community Liaison who will offer support services. The new person for the job will serve as a case manager for families facing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The position is available on a one-year contract basis.
Those interested can submit a contract proposal, including a cover letter, resume with references, and a proposal of compensation and an outline of services offered, the city said. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. For questions and to submit a proposal, email Mayor Treva Hodges at Mayor@cityofcharlestown.com.
