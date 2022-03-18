LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville is reminding parents it's easy to keep their students active and engaged during spring break.
There are free and cheap options being offered from several spots around town, including the Louisville Zoo, Free Public Library, Frazier History Museum and Science Center.
Kids can also have some fun with arts, crafts and the great outdoors at three community centers in Louisville parks — Beechmont, Berrytown and Southwick. Participants have until March 25 to register for the camps. To register, click here.
Former UofL basketball player Robby Valentine is hosting a camp at The Cyril Allgeier Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4-6.
"We do not charge a penny for any kid to come," Valentine said. "We want everybody to get off the street, get off the couch. Come and get a little education, a little physical fitness."
Spots for the camp are limited, organizers said. Those interested in participating can sign up by clicking here.
For those looking to get outside, Jefferson Memorial Forest offers more than 35 miles of trails for hiking. Click here for a list of city hiking trails.
Olmsted Parks Conservancy will host Free Play events at Cherokee Park and Iroquois Park on April 6 and April 7 from 1-5 p.m. The events offer different materials for kids to play with. The events are limited to 20-30 kids at a time.
Archaeologists from the Kentucky Archaeological Survey will be at Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, for a free tour where kids can learn about studying artifacts found during excavations. The tours start at 11:30 a.m., depending on the weather, but families can drop in from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call (502) 935-6809.
The Belle of Louisville is hosting a $5 Harbor History cruise from April 2-10. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Kids under four years of age get in for free.
The Frazier History Museum is hosting a free family day on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.
Spring break is the first full week of April for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.