LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More help is available for small businesses in Louisville financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Metro Government has tasked Park Community Credit Union with running a $2.2 million fund put aside to help small businesses.
The city said 50% of the money will be distributed as grants to small businesses located in or serving west Louisville, Smoketown and Shelby Park. The rest will be distributed as loans to other small businesses in Louisville.
Minority- and women-owned businesses will be given a preference for the loans and grants.
The money must be used for business operations such as payroll, rent and utilities. Businesses can start applying for help on Monday, March 29. For more information, including requirements for the money, and for small businesses looking to apply for a grant or loan, click here.
The city said it has provided nearly $30 million to almost 900 small businesses amid the pandemic.
