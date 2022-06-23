LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Colors will fly at Waterfront Park this weekend for the Color Run.
It's the "happiest 5K on the planet." Runners will cross the starting line at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 25. As runners tackle the three-mile course, powders of all colors fly around them.
There's still time to register for the race. Runners can pick up their participation kits for free at the check-in party between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Waterfront Park. Kits picked up on race day cost $5 from 6-8 a.m. at the check-in tents.
For more information and to register for the race, click here. There are different levels at different prices. The standard "Glow" registration costs $24.99. Kids ages 8 and under can register under the "Little Glow-Getter" level for $19.99.
The "Glow-Getter" level costs $29.99 and the "Glow-For-Gold" level costs $44.99. Each level includes different items including shirts and accessories for race day.
