LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Indiana foster children have been given gently used bicycles and new helmets.
Twenty-seven children now have a new ride, thanks, in part, to a donation from LaRue Carter Memorial Hospital.
The Department of Child Services says it chose to provide bicycles because they're a symbol of childhood.
They're all part of the new Kinship pilot program, meaning they're being cared for by a relative or another adult who's like family.
Experts say that leads to better outcomes and the kids don't have to move as much.
"Keeping families together is a paramount effort by DCS," said Angela Smith Grossman, DCS assistant deputy director of field operations. "It is a difficult role that kinship caregivers assume, and while there is joy and value to raising these children in their family system, we recognize the challenges our caregivers face."
