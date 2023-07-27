LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers could see delays on I-65 in Bullitt County this week.
That's because routine maintenance is scheduled on the interstate. Crews will do shoulder sweeping and drain cleaning.
The Transportation Cabinet says single lane closures will happen periodically.
"Lane closures and traffic shifts will take place on I-65 North and South from mile marker 115 to mile marker 116 beginning Friday, July 28, at 8 p.m., through Monday, July 31, at 5 a.m.," a news release from KYTC states. "The lane closures are necessary as crews will be milling and paving the bridges over the Salt River and KY 480. Motorists should obey restrictions and drive cautiously through the work zone."
KYTC is reminding people to slow down while driving through work zones.
