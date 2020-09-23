LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.
The pop icon announced Wednesday that his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for several other cities, including Louisville. His Louisville performance has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the KFC Yum! Center.
The show takes the audience on a magical journey through his 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog including, "Bennie and the Jets," "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and "Philadelphia Freedom."
"I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," John said on social media. "But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.' While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone."
The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will conclude with a series of select stadium performances taking place worldwide. Additional information on these concerts will be announced at a later date.
Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
