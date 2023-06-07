LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A free event for the whole family kicked off Wednesday morning in Floyd County.
The Floyd County 4-H Fair is free to attend, thanks to scholarships and donations.
Kids as young as 8 showed up at the Floyd County Fairgrounds to show off the cows, pigs and chickens they've raised.
It's all leading up to the animal auction happening Friday morning, where the kids hope to make money off their animals.
"People can come down, they can park for free," said Chris Redden, president of the 4-H Corporation board. "They can ride any of the rides for free. All the entertainment is free -- the only thing that costs them any money is if they want to food or anything."
The fair officially starts at 5 p.m. June 7, with carnival rides and a pageant.
This year, the fair added a petting zoo and pig races. The event runs through Saturday, June 10.
