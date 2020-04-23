LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS employees in Clarksville, Indiana, got a big "thank you" from the public Thursday morning.
Friends and family members lined Koetter Drive in Clarksville, as the UPS drivers drove by. As supporters sat in their vehicles, they held signs showing their appreciation for the drivers' hard work throughout the pandemic.
The signs said things like, "Thank you, UPS!", "We [Heart] our UPS essential worker!", "Jacob's Hero = Dad" and "Stay Healthy!"
UPS drivers and the participants honked their horns at each other as the UPS trucks passed.
