CLERMONT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Giants are moving into Bernheim Forest.
In a release, the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest announced a new exhibit called "Forest Giants in a Giant Forest." Danish artist Thomas Dambo is an internally-known artist that has created similar sculptures of friendly giants in other places.
Dambo's team will be at Bernheim from Feb. 20 to March 18 to use recycled wood from the region to build the massive sculptures. The public is invited to watch the sculptures come together. The three installations are expected to live on-site for at least three years.
The giants are part of the 90th anniversary celebration for Bernheim Forest. Dambo's effort to reuse materials suits the mission of founder Isaac W. Bernheim, who wanted to preserve a deeper connection to nature and preservation.
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest was established on land that had been farmed, forested and used for mineral extraction, according to the release. Now the 16,000-acre forest is the largest privately held forest dedicated to education and conservation in the eastern U.S.
