LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Louisville residents will soon be set to bike safely.
Doctors and nurses with UofL Health donated 40 adult bike helmets Thursday to Kentucky Refugee Ministries.
Doctors say about 80,000-90,000 people go to the emergency room nationwide every year with a brain injury from a bicycle accident. They said wearing a helmet cuts your risk of brain injury in half.
Many clients with Kentucky Refugee Ministries rely on bicycles, so health care workers wanted to make sure they are equipped with proper safety equipment.
"We have a lot of clients that use it for transportation, as a means to get to their jobs or just riding out with their kids for family activity," said Alexandra Miniard with Kentucky Refugee Ministries.
The organization said it also partners with Beargrass Christian Church's Pedal Power Project to provide bicycles.
