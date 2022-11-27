LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run.
This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
Last year the run collected more than 17,000 toys for needy kids, and organizer Cletis Evans says bikers are proud to be part of effort that brings smiles to the faces of children on Christmas morning.
"Each year bikers come out no matter what -- rain, shine, sleet, snow -- and bring toys to this great cause," Evans said. "And it really helps all the less fortunate children to bring hope and joy to Christmas.
If you didn't get a chance to donate on Sunday, you can still bring donations to fire departments across Louisville. Toys can also be dropped off at any Mission Barbecue.
Another opportunity to help happens during the 12-Hour Toy Challenge on Dec. 2.
"The reason I love this ride so much is there are kids out there that are definitely underprivileged and they may not have much of a Christmas," said Dale Corum with the Kentucky Motorcycle Association. "And besides the gift, they know somebody cares about them."
