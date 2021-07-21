LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is partnering with local breweries for an event that pairs cleaning with drinking beer.
The Louisville Downtown Sweep and Sip aims to make the downtown area clean, safe and inclusive as part of the Downtown Revitalization Team's Action Plan.
After picking up garbage, volunteers will get a voucher that can be taken to any participating brewery:
- Falls City Beer
- Gallant Fox Brewing Co.
- Goodwood Brewing
- Ten20 Craft Brewery
- West Sixth Brewing
The event will be held the first Sunday in August, October and November, as well as the second Sunday in September.
Officials with Louisville Downtown Partnership and Brightside say they have plans to resume the event in the spring. They say more than 43,000 pounds of litter and debris have been collected since April 21.
"All you need to do is bring yourself, a good pair of shoes, a positive attitude and bring a friend or two as well," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "So come out and see our city growing and getting better each and every day and support our local breweries as well."
The inaugural Sweep and Sip is on Aug. 1. Volunteers will meet at Goodwood Brewing at 11:30 a.m. and the cleanup will end at 1 p.m.
The cleanup will focus on areas of NuLu and Butchertown.
Gloves and garbage bags will be provided.
