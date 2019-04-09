LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college is now offering more services to its students.
Jefferson Community and Technical College opened The Hub on Tuesday.
It's an area to provide basic needs for students like food and access to community resources.
"You guys have so many opportunities for females and single parent females that want to do more than just go through the government assistance," said Shalaila Mayes, a Jefferson Community and Technical College student. "It lets me know that there's always a new light."
The college partnered with Dare to Care Food Bank and Home of the Innocents to provide the services.
