LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's wants to help people celebrate Derby Day from home.
The restaurant's Derby meal kits are now available for pre-order. They each serve four people and cost $250.
The kit includes four black angus filet mignons, macaroni and cheese, Freddie salad, pimento cheese and crostini, Benedictine spread and cucumbers, roasted baby carrots with bourbon glaze, fresh baked Boomtown biscuits and salted honey butter, Derby butter pie and Mint Julep ingredients.
The items come uncooked but are packaged with step-by-step instructions to prepare the meal.
A pick-up date and time is scheduled when an order is placed. Jeff Ruby's also has a Derby Day Spotify playlist for everyone's Derby party.
For more information and to order a kit, click here. For the Spotify playlist, click here.
