LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In honor of National Adoption Month, one Jefferson County judge hosted a virtual "Happily Ever After" panel Saturday.
"Every judge in family court looks forward to the day that they have an opportunity to preside over an adoption case. They are special," said Jefferson County Family Court Judge Derwin Webb.
The panel featured families who have adopted children or became foster parents. Jefferson County Family Court hopes to raise awareness about adoption needs in the community during National Adoption Month.
In Jefferson County, there's always a need for more people to become adoptive or foster parents.
